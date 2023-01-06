January 4th
- Edgar Lee Rowland, 44, of Elsmere, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Darrel Eugene Nangle, 33, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Michael Anthony Daws, 39, of Somerset, third-degree Assualt (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad); fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury).
- Joshua Alan Jones, 35, of Burdine, Failure to Appear.
- Christopher G. Crabtree, 33, of Monticello; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Austin K. Coleman, 23, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Dustin Lee Turner, 27, of Danville; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Jimmy Boyd New, 60, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Dee A. Sumpter, 53, of Nancy; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Samantha June Renner, 48, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Failure to Surrender Revoked Operator’s License, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, No Registration Receipt, No Registration Plates.
- Amber Lynn Shelburne, 30, of Somerset, two count Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
January 5th
- Christopher M. Hoskins, 22, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Juan Reyes Gallegos, 60, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Benson E. Coleman, 42, of Stanford, first offense Driving on DUI Suspended License.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.