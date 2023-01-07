January 5th
- Christopher M. Hoskins, 22, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Juan Reyes Gallegos, 60, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Benson E. Coleman, 42, of Stanford, first offense Driving on DUI Suspended License.
- Love Leann Phelps, 48, of Somerset, Attempted Murder, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, third-degree Terroristic Threatening, Receiving Stolen Property between $1,000 and $10,000, first-degree Burglary, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Murder.
January 6th
- Dustin R. West, 33, of Pine Knott, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Judy Ann Short, 48, of Ferguson, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Maria Elana Karabinas, 48, of Nancy, No Charges Specified.
- Tony Earl Stringer, 45, of Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Elaine Irene Gregory, 30, of Nancy, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Distribution between $10,000 and $1,000,000, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle).
- Eric Scott Adkins, 36, of Waynesburg, No Charges Specified.
- Christopher Lee Gilmore, 49, of Burnside, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Christopher Lee Brumley, 37, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Wendy E. Jackson, 46, of Mount Vernon, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Kacy Daniel Thomas, 36, of Bowling Green, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting, Failure to Appear.
- Brittany Nicole New, 22, of Bronston, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition of a Controlled Substance under $10,000.
- Sean Otis Campbell, 48, of Science Hill, Persistent Felony Offender I, first-degree Strangulation, Kidnapping of Adult.
- Austin Lee McClure, 27, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- William Lindsey Sexton, 78, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury).
- Timothy Ernest Trammell, 31, of Somerset, first-degree Criminal Mischief, Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More.
