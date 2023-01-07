arrests

January 5th

  • Christopher M. Hoskins, 22, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Juan Reyes Gallegos, 60, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Benson E. Coleman, 42, of Stanford, first offense Driving on DUI Suspended License.
  • Love Leann Phelps, 48, of Somerset, Attempted Murder, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, third-degree Terroristic Threatening, Receiving Stolen Property between $1,000 and $10,000, first-degree Burglary, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Murder.

January 6th

  • Dustin R. West, 33, of Pine Knott, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Judy Ann Short, 48, of Ferguson, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Maria Elana Karabinas, 48, of Nancy, No Charges Specified.
  • Tony Earl Stringer, 45, of Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Elaine Irene Gregory, 30, of Nancy, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Distribution between $10,000 and $1,000,000, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle).
  • Eric Scott Adkins, 36, of Waynesburg, No Charges Specified.
  • Christopher Lee Gilmore, 49, of Burnside, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Christopher Lee Brumley, 37, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
  • Wendy E. Jackson, 46, of Mount Vernon, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Kacy Daniel Thomas, 36, of Bowling Green, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting, Failure to Appear.
  • Brittany Nicole New, 22, of Bronston, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition of a Controlled Substance under $10,000.
  • Sean Otis Campbell, 48, of Science Hill, Persistent Felony Offender I, first-degree Strangulation, Kidnapping of Adult.
  • Austin Lee McClure, 27, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • William Lindsey Sexton, 78, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury).
  • Timothy Ernest Trammell, 31, of Somerset, first-degree Criminal Mischief, Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More.

