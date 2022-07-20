July 19
• Brandon Lee Cassidy, 27, of Somerset, in service of Parole Violation second degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operating License, Speeding 26 MPH or greater than Speed Limit, Reckless Driving, Improper Passing, Disregarding a Stop Sign.
• Joshua Bryant Hoskins, 27; of New Castle, In; Speeding 26 MPH or greater than Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); Failure to Wear Seat Belts; first-degree Wanton Endangerment; Criminal Littering; Improper Turning; Fugitive from Another State — Warrant Required.
• Vernon Harrison, 76, Bronston, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
July 20
• Steven Mullins, 46, of Waynesburg, Non-Payment of Court Costs; Fees; or Fines.
• Jamie N. Daly, 44, of Waynesburg; three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor;
• David Gamble, 44, of Brodhead, fourth degree Assault (No Visible Injury);
• Serenity Lee Shumake, 27, of Burnside, No Charges Specified.
