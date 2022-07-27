July 25
- Frankie L. Hurt, 44, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
- Jennifer Lyn Croll, 38, of Versailles, Failure to Appear, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Jennings N. Hoskins, 48, of Burnside, One Headlight, No Tail Lamps, Rear License Not Illuminated, first-offense Driving on DUI Suspended License.
- Tommy Lee New, 34, of Burnside, Failure to Appear.
- William Roy Rowland, 33, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); first-degree Criminal Trespassing; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Bonny Sue Burgess, 40, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Amber M. Ridge, 41, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; four counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Katrina Lynn Combs, 40, of Somerset, Flagrant Nonsupport, first-degree Persistent Felony Offender.
- Hannah Dezerae Melton, 21, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Elijah Bill Barnett, 28, of Somerset, Any Violation Charge (Except Traffic) Not Covered.
- Christina Nicole Allred, 30, of Nancy, Careless Driving, first-offense Driving on DUI Suspended License, Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess, first-offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security.
- Paul Edwin Mills, 55, of Russell Springs, Failure to Appear; fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Minor injury.
July 26
- Autumn Michelle Parrett, 36, of Somerset, third-degree Burglary, two counts of Theft or Unlawful Taking All Others.
- Cassie Lee Ann Torres, 33, of Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear.
- David Michael Hardwick, 63, of Somerset; Speeding 5 MPH over Limit; Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; first-degree, first-offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Jesse Thomas Sexton, 32, of Memphis, Ky., two counts of Failure to Appear.
- Brittany Ellen Shrum, 35, of Somerset, Theft or Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting).
- Chelsea Renee Bowling, 28, of Eubank, first and second offenses Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
