November 8
- Brian Matthew Hittle, 34, of Berea, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Tabitha G. Williamson, 44, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Destiny Schmiers, 23, of Stanford, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Justin Shane Wilson, 35, of Nancy, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; second offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to 2 Grams of Fentanyl).
- Corey J. Skaggs, 35, No Listed Address, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Menacing; Resisting Arrest; first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); second-degree Escape; two count Failure to Appear; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Blaine Allen Barrett, 36, of Eubank, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
November 9
- Christopher Ryan Fletcher, 22, of Eubank, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Possession of Marijuana, first offense Failure of non-Owner Operator to maintain Required Insurance/Security, No Registration Plates, Reckless Driving, Disregarding Traffic Control Device-Traffic Light, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle).
- Kevin D. Clontz, 47, of Somerset, first-degree Criminal Mischief, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Between $1,000 and $10,000, Fraud Use of Credit Card Between $1,000 and $10,000, Theft of Identity of Another without Consent.
