- Christopher Ryan Fletcher, 22, of Eubank, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Possession of Marijuana, first offense Failure of non-Owner Operator to maintain Required Insurance/Security, No Registration Plates, Reckless Driving, Disregarding Traffic Control Device-Traffic Light, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle).
- Kevin D. Clontz, 47, of Somerset, first-degree Criminal Mischief, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Between $1,000 and $10,000, Fraud Use of Credit Card Between $1,000 and $10,000, Theft of Identity of Another without Consent.
- Edward Thomas Jolly, 41, of Kings Mountain, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Hollie Rebecca Burton, 33, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition between $500 and $1,000, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others, third-degree Burglary.
- Brock Porter Muse, 47, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
- Jeffrey W. Denson, 47, of Hustonville, Failure to Appear.
November 10
- Geovonia D. Coleman, 40, of Danville, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; second or greater offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal than 10 D.U. Drug Unspecified); Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; second or greater offense Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 oz.); second or greater offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater than 4 Grams of Cocaine); Aggravated Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to 10 Grams of Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); second or greater offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Brett David Neison, 29, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Lance Eric Baker, 34, of Nancy, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Jeremia I. Faulkner, 41, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin).
- Alicia Lucinda Haste, 31, of Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Keesha Lynn Baier, 42, of Stanford, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; second-degree Criminal Trespassing; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin); second-degree Criminal Trespassing.
- James Cody Bunch, 33, of Kings Mountain, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense Driving on a DUI Suspended License; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin); second-degree Criminal Trespassing; Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
- Hannah Dezerae Melton, 21, of Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (first and second offense).
