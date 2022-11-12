November 10
- Geovonia D. Coleman, 40, of Danville, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; second or greater offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal than 10 D.U. Drug Unspecified); Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; second or greater offense Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 oz.); second or greater offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater than 4 Grams of Cocaine); Aggravated Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to 10 Grams of Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); second or greater offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Brett David Neison, 29, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Lance Eric Baker, 34, of Nancy, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Jeremia I. Faulkner, 41, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin).
- Alicia Lucinda Haste, 31, of Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Keesha Lynn Baier, 42, of Stanford, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; second-degree Criminal Trespassing; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin); second-degree Criminal Trespassing.
- James Cody Bunch, 33, of Kings Mountain, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense Driving on a DUI Suspended License; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin); second-degree Criminal Trespassing; Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
- Hannah Dezerae Melton, 21, of Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (first and second offense).
- Angel L. Baker, 31, of Barnsburg, Failure to Appear.
- Patrick D. Rogers, 59, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
- Ryan Keith Pitman, 35, of Stanford, second-degree Escape; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
November 11
- James Robert Carrender, 33, of Eubank, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Destiny Nichole Dewitt, 28, of Somerset, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
