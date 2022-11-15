November 11th
- James Robert Carrender, 33, of Eubank, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Destiny Nichole Dewitt, 28, of Somerset, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Erin Ray Wells, 42, of Stanford, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Between $1,000 and $10,000.
- Jonathan E. Downing, 34, of Burnside, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; two count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- James Zachary Morrow, 30, of Burnside, first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
November 12th
- Stefan Joseph Hite, 26, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Branden Dee Saylor, 41, of Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
November 13th
- Brandon D. Kegley, 23, of Somerset, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, third-degree Terroristic Threatening, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (first and second offense).
- Chassity B. Silvers, 30, of Somerset, three count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Brandalyn A. Nevels, 20, of Burnside; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Kala Patricia Williams, 33, of Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (first and second offense).
- William Edward Ray Dowell, 43, of Bronston, fourth or greater offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (Aggravating Circumstances).
- Brittany Dayle Dowell, 29, of Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear.
- Marty Wayne Nicholas, 51, of Burnside, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol.
November 14th
- Gomesz Roberto Patiztan, 28, of Somerset, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, No Operators-Moped License, first offense Failure to Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Gary Wayne Caldwell, 40, of Livingston; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Karl Jason Caldwell, 39, of Stanford, Resisting Arrest; third-degree Assault on a Police Officer or Probation Officer); second-degree Fleeing or Evading the Police (On Foot); Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Joseph Wade Thacker, 58, of Somerset, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Substance; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified).
- Alexander L. Helms, 23, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.