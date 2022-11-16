November 14th
- Gomesz Roberto Patiztan, 28, of Somerset, Failure to Wear Seat Belts, No Operators-Moped License, first offense Failure to Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Gary Wayne Caldwell, 40, of Livingston; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Karl Jason Caldwell, 39, of Stanford, Resisting Arrest; third-degree Assault on a Police Officer or Probation Officer); second-degree Fleeing or Evading the Police (On Foot); Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Joseph Wade Thacker, 58, of Somerset, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Substance; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified).
- Alexander L. Helms, 23, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Rickie Lynn Wilson, 48, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Robbie Allen King, 42, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Frances Katherine Hensley, 34, of Mt. Vernon, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
November 15th
- Eliza M. Downs, 24, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Ashley Robin Sparks, 44, of Lancaster; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Randy Thomas Stringer, 48, of Science Hill, Menacing; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); second-degree Disorderly Conduct; Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Robert J. Hayes, 48, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- James Joseph Stagg, 43, of Goshen, KY, Possession of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by Minor under 12 years old.
