November 15th
- Eliza M. Downs, 24, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Ashley Robin Sparks, 44, of Lancaster; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Randy Thomas Stringer, 48, of Science Hill, Menacing; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); second-degree Disorderly Conduct; Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Robert J. Hayes, 48, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- James Joseph Stagg, 43, of Goshen, KY, Possession of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by Minor under 12 years old.
November 16th
- James Bradley Mercer, 47, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, first-degree Bail Jumping.
- Melissa Ann Hardwick, 45, of Burnside; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- James Deshaun Washington, 27, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Brandon Allen Poynter, 28, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Joseph Andrew Vernatter, 29, of Somerset, first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Christina L. Abbott, 34, of Harrodsburg, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- John Vincent Hughes, 52, of Lexington, two count Failure to Appear.
- Brie DeShae Hughes, 28, Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- John Scalf, 57, of Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Mason Brandon Casasda, 21, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
