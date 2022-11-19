November 17th
- Jason Shawn Lopez, 44, of Hustonville, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine); second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin).
- Joshua Ryan Phelps, 40, of Hustonville, third-degree Criminal Trespassing, Serving Bench Warrant for Court, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Paul D. Brown, 43, of Lancaster, first-degree Criminal Mischief; Menacing; Resisting Arrest; Tampering with Physical Evidence; first-degree Wanton Endangerment; two count, first-degree Wanton Endangerment-Police Officer; first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); three count, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); No Registration Receipt; first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; License to be in Possession; Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Vehicle a Nuisance, Noisy, etc.; Improperly on Left Side of Road; two count Failure to or Improper Signal; three count Disregarding Stop Sign; Disregarding Traffic Control Device-Traffic Light; two count Reckless Driving; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Auto between $10,000 and $1,000,000; Receiving Stolen Property between $1,000 and $10,000; Speeding 26 Miles per Hour or Greater above Speed Limit; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 Ounces).
- Anthony Joseph Durham, 32, of Stanford, two count Failure to Appear; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Joshua Lee Dobbs, 38, of Burnside, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Amanda M. Delay-Colwell, 46, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Michelle R. Atkinson, 49, of Monticello, two count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Betty Lou Samons, 75, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
- Joshua Wayne Prater, 45, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Jinalben Patel, 28, of Somerset, first-degree Criminal Abuse-Child 12 or Under
November 18th
- Michael Lee Watson, 19, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Jarrod Randal New, 46, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Daniel Ebenezer Mills, 43, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Autumn M. Rigney, 30, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Dustin Isaac Yeary, 38, of May King, No Charges Specified.
- James Keith, 75, of Eubank, first offense Conspiracy to Traffic in Controlled Substance.
