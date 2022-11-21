November 18th
- Michael Lee Watson, 19, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Jarrod Randal New, 46, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Daniel Ebenezer Mills, 43, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Autumn M. Rigney, 30, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Dustin Isaac Yeary, 38, of May King, No Charges Specified.
- James Keith, 75, of Eubank, first offense Conspiracy to Traffic in Controlled Substance.
- Mary E. Brock, 43, of Stanford, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Gregory Jay Goins, 60, of Stanford, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
November 19th
- Thomas Wilburn McCollum, 45, of Crab Orchard; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Ricky M. Floyd, 26, of Somerset, two count Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; third or greater offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Date Rape Drug).
November 20th
- Mackenzie Taylor Abbott, 26, of Somerset, Possession of Marijuana, Theft of Identity of Another without Consent; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Brandon Tyler Sears, 35, of Somerset, third-degree Burglary; second-degree Criminal Trespassing; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Between $500 and $1,000; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; two count Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Wendy Dawn McFerron, 43, of Somerset, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, second-degree Wanton Endangerment.
November 21st
- Blake Tyler Tuttle, 30, of Somerset, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); Any Violation Charge (Except Traffic) Not Covered.
- Jessica A. Stull, 31, of Lancaster, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Sarah E. Salyers, 45, of Stanford; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
