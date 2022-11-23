November 21st

  • Blake Tyler Tuttle, 30, of Somerset, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); Any Violation Charge (Except Traffic) Not Covered.
  • Jessica A. Stull, 31, of Lancaster, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Sarah E. Salyers, 45, of Stanford; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Jeremy Murrell, 41, of Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Christopher D. Flannery, 27, of Crab Orchard; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

November 22nd

  • Melinda Jean Sievers, 44, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • James W. Perkins, 51, No Listed Address, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Melissa Ann Roy, 44, of Somerset, Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks.
  • Christopher Lee Wheeler, 36, of Waynesburg; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Chelsea Renee Bowling, 29, of Eubank, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place Third or Greater Offense in 12 Months.
  • Carlos C. Adams, 27, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Terry Jan Mounce, 56, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Michael Wayne Ping, 52, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Margaret Rashae Hicks, 34, of Burnside, Resisting Arrest; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); three count Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

