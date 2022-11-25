November 22nd
- Melinda Jean Sievers, 44, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- James W. Perkins, 51, No Listed Address, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Melissa Ann Roy, 44, of Somerset, Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks.
- Christopher Lee Wheeler, 36, of Waynesburg; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Chelsea Renee Bowling, 29, of Eubank, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place Third or Greater Offense in 12 Months.
- Carlos C. Adams, 27, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Terry Jan Mounce, 56, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Michael Wayne Ping, 52, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Margaret Rashae Hicks, 34, of Burnside, Resisting Arrest; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); three count Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Jacob Tyler Gregory, 31, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Ricky Joe Bishop, 38, of Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear.
November 23rd
- Riley Lee Rowland, 36, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Charity E. Salyer, 42, of Barboursville, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Lajuana J. Wilson, 36, of Russell Spring, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
