arrests

November 22nd

  • Melinda Jean Sievers, 44, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • James W. Perkins, 51, No Listed Address, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Melissa Ann Roy, 44, of Somerset, Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks.
  • Christopher Lee Wheeler, 36, of Waynesburg; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Chelsea Renee Bowling, 29, of Eubank, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place Third or Greater Offense in 12 Months.
  • Carlos C. Adams, 27, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Terry Jan Mounce, 56, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Michael Wayne Ping, 52, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Margaret Rashae Hicks, 34, of Burnside, Resisting Arrest; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); three count Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Jacob Tyler Gregory, 31, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Ricky Joe Bishop, 38, of Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear.

November 23rd

  • Riley Lee Rowland, 36, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
  • Charity E. Salyer, 42, of Barboursville, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Lajuana J. Wilson, 36, of Russell Spring, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.

