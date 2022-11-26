November 23rd
- Riley Lee Rowland, 36, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Charity E. Salyer, 42, of Barboursville, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Lajuana J. Wilson, 36, of Russell Spring, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Megan Leigh Ann Barnes, 31, of Somerset, first-degree Bail Jumping; two count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Kristopher M. Thomas, 45, of Lexington, Possession of Burglary Tools, third-degree Burglary, second-degree Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others Between $1,000 and $10,000, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting Between $500 and $1,000.
- William D. Sams, 41, No Listed Address, Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks Between $1,000 and $10,000, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting Between $500 and $1,000, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting Between $1,000 and $10,000.
- Michael D. Cromer, 30, of Broadhead, Failure to Appear.
November 24th
- Martin J. Carrier, 35, of Stanford, Contempt of Court Libel Slander Resistance to Order, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Jeremy R. Lamb, 41, of Nicholasville, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified).
- Charles D. Bergstrom, 61, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
November 25th
- Anthony Glenn Cates, 39, of Houstonville, License to be in Possession, Improper Registration Plate, first offense Failure to Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security.
- Andy Flores, 28, of Somerset, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- David Dewayn Cooper, 38, of Lafollett, TN, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Elizabeth Katherine Cano, 39, of Lancaster, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Ronald Wayne Kennedy, 42, of Nancy, two count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, two count Failure to Appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.