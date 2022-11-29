November 25th
- Anthony Glenn Cates, 39, of Houstonville, License to be in Possession, Improper Registration Plate, first offense Failure to Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security.
- Andy Flores, 28, of Somerset, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- David Dewayn Cooper, 38, of Lafollett, TN, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Elizabeth Katherine Cano, 39, of Lancaster, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Ronald Wayne Kennedy, 42, of Nancy, two count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, two count Failure to Appear.
- David E. Tallant, 46, of Corbin, two count Failure to Appear, Flagrant Non Support.
- Jacob A. Dunkerson, 34, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.
- Natasha Elizabeth McClure, 37, of Stanford, two count Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
November 26th
- Jeffrey Scott Young, 45, of Burnside, four count Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Missy Nicole Cline, 41, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Mariam L. Hunter, 43, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Wendell Lewis Stearns, 28, of Albany, KY, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
- Joseph Jaye Branscum, 54, of Somerset, Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operator’s License; fourth-degree Assault (No Visible Injury) Dating Violence; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); first offense Prescription of a Controlled Substance Not Properly Contained.
- Reva Marie Traugott, 34, of Lexington, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.
November 27th
- Leeann V. Slaven, 22, of Somerset; two count Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Billy Edward Hamm, 52, of Somerset, two count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Derek Dwayne Burdine, 32, of Russell Springs; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; first offense Failure to Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; No Registration Plates; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License.
- Norman Neal Hughes, 44, of Ferguson, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Daniella D. Fulton, 33, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
November 28th
- James N. Worley, 49, of El Dorado, CA, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- David Jennings Seebach, 30, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.
- Samantha Dawn Miller, 36, of Middlesboro; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Kala Patricia Williams, 33, of Somerset, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, third-degree Terroristic Threatening, Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited.
- Roy Lee Wallace, 23, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Stepen T. Keene, 31, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Bradley Gene Rush, 47, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Christian T. Sizemore, 30, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
