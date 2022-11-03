October 31
- Wendell Frances Burdine, 62, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Sarah E. Pettigrew, 34, of Hawthorne, FL, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Brent E. Kendall, 39, of Stanford, first-degree Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest.
- Sunshine Ann Miller, 43, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Brian D. Trailor, 40, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Daniel W. Ray, 65, of Nancy; two count Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- James Donald Wright, 51, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation); Possession of Marijuana; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Mikel A. Hutchison, 35, of Ledbetter, No Charges Specified.
- Johnny Shane Adkins, 42, of Waynesburg, two count Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- James Wesley Hardwick, 35, of Somerset, two count Failure to Appear, Kidnapping-Adult, second-degree Burglary, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury.
- Gordon Bobby Gholson, 48, of Burnside, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
November 1
- Robert Earl Canada, 33, No Listed Address, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Isaiah Logan Cornett, 21, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Varlie Allen Castle, 49, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- J.T. JR Weaver, 46, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Allen Larue Reynolds, 39, of Somerset, Any Violation Charge (Except Traffic) Not Covered.
- Michael Vincent Johnson, 35, of Nancy, Resisting Arrest, Menacing, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury.
- James Edgar III Sharpe, 38, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Steven Travis Taylor, 42, of Waynesburg, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury.
- Daisy Cook, 44, of Monticello, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, third-degree Assault of a Police Officer or Probation Officer.
- Logan Wade Carman, 26, of Brodhead; two count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
November 2
- Mark Anthony Johnson, 40, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Kayla Marie Delay, 31, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Michael S. Hendrickson, 31, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
- Steven Wayne Coffman, 38, of Whitley City, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Devin M. Owens, 28, of Somerset, two count Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Persistent Felony Offender I, Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Criminal Mischief, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle).
- Daniel Leo Watson, 43, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
