arrests

October 31

  • Wendell Frances Burdine, 62, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
  • Sarah E. Pettigrew, 34, of Hawthorne, FL, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
  • Brent E. Kendall, 39, of Stanford, first-degree Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest.
  • Sunshine Ann Miller, 43, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
  • Brian D. Trailor, 40, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Daniel W. Ray, 65, of Nancy; two count Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • James Donald Wright, 51, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation); Possession of Marijuana; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
  • Mikel A. Hutchison, 35, of Ledbetter, No Charges Specified.
  • Johnny Shane Adkins, 42, of Waynesburg, two count Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • James Wesley Hardwick, 35, of Somerset, two count Failure to Appear, Kidnapping-Adult, second-degree Burglary, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury.
  • Gordon Bobby Gholson, 48, of Burnside, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.

November 1

  • Robert Earl Canada, 33, No Listed Address, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Isaiah Logan Cornett, 21, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
  • Varlie Allen Castle, 49, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
  • J.T. JR Weaver, 46, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Allen Larue Reynolds, 39, of Somerset, Any Violation Charge (Except Traffic) Not Covered.
  • Michael Vincent Johnson, 35, of Nancy, Resisting Arrest, Menacing, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury.
  • James Edgar III Sharpe, 38, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
  • Steven Travis Taylor, 42, of Waynesburg, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury.
  • Daisy Cook, 44, of Monticello, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, third-degree Assault of a Police Officer or Probation Officer.
  • Logan Wade Carman, 26, of Brodhead; two count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.

November 2

  • Mark Anthony Johnson, 40, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Kayla Marie Delay, 31, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
  • Michael S. Hendrickson, 31, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
  • Steven Wayne Coffman, 38, of Whitley City, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Devin M. Owens, 28, of Somerset, two count Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Persistent Felony Offender I, Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Criminal Mischief, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle).
  • Daniel Leo Watson, 43, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you