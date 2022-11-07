November 2
- Mark Anthony Johnson, 40, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Kayla Marie Delay, 31, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Michael S. Hendrickson, 31, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
- Steven Wayne Coffman, 38, of Whitley City, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Devin M. Owens, 28, of Somerset, two count Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Persistent Felony Offender I, Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Criminal Mischief, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle).
- Daniel Leo Watson, 43, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Preston Lee Haney, 31, of Lexington, Failure to Appear.
- Abdoulaye Beye, 35, of Somerset, two count Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Kevin Lee Whitaker, 51, of Somerset, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Criminal Mischief, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Herbert Earl Dugger, 44, of Somerset, Possession of Marijuana; first offense Prescription of a Controlled Substance Not Properly Contained; third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal 10 D.U. Opiates); Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
November 3
- John Michael Hall, 26, of Somerset, two count Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Melinda Wilson, 43, of Crab Orchard, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Melinda Jean Sievers, 44, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Jordan Levie Elder, 31, of Crab Orchard, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- James Gurley, 43, of Nancy, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Eddie Ray Correll, 22, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Disposition or Shoplifting.
- Samuel Travis Vaughn, 37, of Science Hill, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Darrell G. Curtsinger, 51, of Eddyville, Failure to Appear, Serving Parole Violation.
- Heidi Susan Young, 47, of Waynesburg, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; second-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
November 4
- Bill E. Davis, 66, of Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).
- Catherine Louise Carrender, 56, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Third or Greater Offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Kenneth James Webb, 33, of Somerset; three count Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Joshua Vanro Kelsey, 40, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Ayla Evalee Lovins, 29, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Probation Violation (For Technical Violation); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Brandon David Mink, 42, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Cody Seth Richardson, 27, of Burnside, two count Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Dustin Luied Brewer, 34, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting; first-degree Bail Jumping; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Shone Travis Stevens, 44, of Tateville, Failure to Appear, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
November 5
- John Paul Muse, 54, of Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
- Vanessa Leann Poynter, 34, of Eubank, Theft by Unlawful Disposition or Shoplifting.
- Robert Oscar Stringer, 43, of Science Hill, Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest, third-degree Assault of a Police Officer or Probation Officer, Public Intoxication or a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Ester Lee Walls, 35, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Brad M. Shipp, 39, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Disposition Shoplifting.
- Heather Nicole Gooch, 38, of Standford, third-degree Criminal Mischief, third-degree Terroristic Threatening, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Disorderly Conduct.
November 6th
- Joshua Dean Revels, 38, of Redfox, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Christopher Scott Davis, 29, of Ferguson, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Menacing, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Cayden James Woodyard, 21, of Bowling Green, Ignition of Interlock Driver’s License-Use Violation, Possession of an Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited, second-offense Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
- Alex S. Ball, 46, of Somerset, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Menacing, third-degree Terroristic Threatening, third-degree Assault of a Police Officer or Probation Officer, Resisting Arrest, first and second Offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Loretta Lynn Estes, 38, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; second-degree Criminal Trespassing; second-degree Disorderly Conduct; Resisting Arrest; Menacing; Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
November 7
- Danny Dale Elkins, 54, of Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation); Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Kyle Wayne Godbey, 42, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Earl Treadway, 50, of Harrodsburg; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Fruquan Vincent Goins, 41, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified).
