November 7
- Danny Dale Elkins, 54, of Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation); Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Kyle Wayne Godbey, 42, of Eubank, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Earl Treadway, 50, of Harrodsburg; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Fruquan Vincent Goins, 41, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified).
- Aaron Wade Gleason, 33, of Ferguson, Persistent Felony Offender I, first offense Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives).
- Lydia N. Gipson, 34, of Kings Mountain, Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Tony Clay Dick, 26, of Somerset, Serving Bench Warrant for Court.
- Travis Allen Folger, 39, of Wanesburg, first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Opiates); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); two count Serving Parole Violation Warrant; Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Menacing; Resisting Arrest; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot).
- Tessa Lynn Folger, 58, of Waynesburg, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; two count Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
November 8
- Brian Matthew Hittle, 34, of Berea, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine).
