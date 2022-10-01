September 29
- Brennan K. Oaks, 30, of Stanford, two counts of Failure to Appear, first offense Driving Under a Suspended License (Aggravating Circumstances).
- Alicia Lenette Shelton, 36, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, first-degree Bail Jumping.
- Micah A. Cunningham, 28, of Somerset, two counts of Contempt of Court.
September 30
- Kelvin Ray Elliot, 46, Bethelridge, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Nicholas A. Hansen, 38, South Portland, ME; first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; No Registration Plates; Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance; Menacing; first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); Reckless Driving; first-degree Wanton Endangerment-Police Officer.
- Gregory V. Roberts, 48, of McKinney, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Skyler Reed Hatfield, 18, of Nancy; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
