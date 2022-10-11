October 6
- Amy M. Wells, 43, of Russell Springs, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public place, Resisting Arrest, third-degree Assault of a Police Officer or Probation Officer.
- Danny A. Richardson, 47, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
- Meranda Elizabeth Ashburn, 32, of Eubank, No Charges Specified.
- Bobbi Jo Carmicle, 41, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Michael Joseph Pond, 42, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
October 7
- James Zachary Morrow, 30, of Burnside, Failure to Appear; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Jordan Thomas Brake, 33, of Somerset; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- David D. Hoskins, 49, of Eubank, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Sue Ann Jasper, 51, of Eubank, Failure to Appear.
- Nicole Renee Halcomb, 39, of Lexington, Failure to Appear; six count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Sue Ann Stull, 44, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- David Lee Simpson, 34, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Dakota Garrett Silvers, 29, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Anthony Dwayne Smith, 42, of Boonville, No Charges Specified.
- Jansen Lee Penman, 32, of Columbia, KY; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified).
- October 8th
- Nicole Leann Richardson, 36, of Somerset, two count Failure to Appear, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
October 9
- Pedro Pablo Diaz, 34, of Russell Springs, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Jose Diaz Gomez, 27, of Russell Springs, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol, No Operator’s License-Moped, Disregarding Traffic Control Device-Traffic Light.
- Roberto Edmundo Ruiz, 24, of Russell Springs, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Vasquez Valle Valter, 46, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Rosetta Lynn Wicker, 50, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Christopher T. Estill, 28, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Toni Stephanie Gray, 32, of Somerset, four count Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Dustin Wade Morgan, 36, of Burnside, two count Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Tia Nicole Oaks, 34, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Joshua Alan Jones, 34, of Burdine, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
- James Bradley Townsend JR., 33, of Winchester, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Christopher Allen Donofrio, 50, of Somerset, third-degree Terroristic Threatening.
- Clay Ross Combs, 26, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks, Possession of Marijuana, first-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.
October 10
- Cody Wayne Hutton, 31, of Somerset, three count Failure to Appear.
- Allen Barton Smith, 44, of Somerset, three count Failure to Appear.
- Angela D. Daughtery, 36, of Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear; non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Henry Henry Harrison, 40, of Crab Orchard, two count Failure to Appear, two count Flagrant non-support; two count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Vinson Leonard Phelps, 36, of Burnside, two count Failure to Appear; fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Minor Injury.
- Lukasz Edward Yanicko, 32, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
