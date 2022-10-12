October 10
- Amber Leeann Miller, 28, of Brodhead, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Glen Lamoin Farmer, 36, of Columbia, Inadequate Silencer (Muffler); Licennse to be in Possession; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; first offense Driving Under DUI Suspended License; second offense Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcoohol.
- Brittany S. Robinson, 35, of Somerset, third-degree Criminal Trespassing, Failure to Appear, Drug Paraphernalia.
October 11
- Angela Krissy Helm, 38, of Science Hill; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Blake Tyler Tuttle, 30, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others; third-degree Criminal Mischief; first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Resisting Arrest; third-degree Escape; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Courtney Ashley Perry, 23, of Williamsburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
