October 11
- Angela Krissy Helm, 38, of Science Hill; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Blake Tyler Tuttle, 30, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others; third-degree Criminal Mischief; first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Resisting Arrest; third-degree Escape; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Courtney Ashley Perry, 23, of Williamsburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Marty Lee Taylor, 38, of Lily, No Charges Specified.
- Steven Darrell Johnson, 44, of Nancy, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
- Randy Gene Brumley, 36, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Donavan Nicholas Hogue, 22, of Somerset, two count Persistent Felony Offender I, first-degree Criminal Mischief, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition from Building between $500 and $1,000, third-degree Burglary, first-degree Criminal Mischief, second-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Theft by Unlawful Taking of Disposition from building.
- Robert William Bracey, 27, of Somerset, first offense Distribution of Obscene Matter to Minors, Procuring or Promoting use of Minor (under 12, Registered Sex Offender or Other Jurisdiction).
October 12
- Dwaine L. Cross, 54, of Kings Mountain, Fugitive from Another State-Warrant Expired.
- Justin Gregory Bray, 33, of Somerset, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; No Registration Receipt; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No Registration Plates; Disregarding Stop Sign; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; Reckless Driving; Speeding 26 or Greater Miles Per Hour over the Speed Limit.
- Patricia Dene Smith, 42, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Ethan B. Fain, 23, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Jacob Anderson, 39, of Liberty, Failure to Appear. Brandon Tyler Gilpin, 37, of Campbellsville; 18-year-old Stock/Arrange/Sell Alcohol without Supervision, second or lesser Offense.
- Tonya Lee Hollis, 44, of Somerset, Giving Officer False Identifying Information, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- James Walter Turner, 36, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Johnny Shane Adkins, 42, of Waynesburg, No Charges Specified.
