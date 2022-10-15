October 12
- Dwaine L. Cross, 54, of Kings Mountain, Fugitive from Another State-Warrant Expired.
- Justin Gregory Bray, 33, of Somerset, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; No Registration Receipt; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No Registration Plates; Disregarding Stop Sign; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; Reckless Driving; Speeding 26 or Greater Miles Per Hour over the Speed Limit.
- Patricia Dene Smith, 42, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Ethan B. Fain, 23, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Jacob Anderson, 39, of Liberty, Failure to Appear. Brandon Tyler Gilpin, 37, of Campbellsville; 18-year-old Stock/Arrange/Sell Alcohol without Supervision, second or lesser Offense.
- Tonya Lee Hollis, 44, of Somerset, Giving Officer False Identifying Information, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- James Walter Turner, 36, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Johnny Shane Adkins, 42, of Waynesburg, No Charges Specified.
- Joshua Wayne Meece, 37, of Lexington, Resisting Arrest, third-degree Assault-Police Officer, first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot).
- Andrew Foster Bradshaw, 41, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Christopher Gray Underwood, 36, of Lancaster, Failure to Appear, Theft by Unlawful Taking of Disposition between $1,000 and $10,000.
October 13
- Jamey L. Rucker, 47, of Eubank, Reckless Driving; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; first-degree Promoting Contraband; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); No Operators-Moped License; first offense Operating Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.
- Jessica Lynn Griffin, 41, No Listed Address, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Joshua Levi Hogue, 42, Nancy, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Kenneth E. Snider, 45, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Melissa Ann Roy, 44, of Somerset, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Philip R. Greer, 45, of Somerset; fourth-degree Assault, Minor Injury (Domestic Violence).
October 14
- Michael Bruce Warf, 42, New Buffalo, Michigan, two count Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Zachary Dangelo Boatley, 30, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
