October 17
- Jeremy Kyle Branscum, 39, of Eubank, two count first-degree, first offense Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Failure to Appear; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess.
- Chelsea D. Graham, 32, of East Bernstadt, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, Failure to Appear.
- Michael Allen Haponik, 34, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Laresa C. Hopkins, 33, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Eric Wayne Hall, 35, of Bronston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Amanda J. Whitaker, 41, of Louisville, two count Failure to Appear, Theft by Deception-Include Cold Checks, first-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument.
- Jarad Ryan Goggins, 42, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Blaine Edward Brake, 36, of Bronston, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); two count Failure to Appear; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
October 18
- Perez Eric Hernandize, 23, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.
- Tonya Lee Hollis, 44, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Brandon Lee Butt, 39, of Nancy, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Michael David Tyler Lee, 28, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Larry James Lawson, 34, of Richmond, two count Failure to Appear; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Matthew Edward Lee, 37, of Bronston, third-degree Criminal Mischief, second-degree Criminal Trespassing, Theft by Unlawful Taking (Anhydrous Ammonia).
- Maranda Marie Morris, 26, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.