October 18
- Perez Eric Hernandize, 23, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.
- Tonya Lee Hollis, 44, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Brandon Lee Butt, 39, of Nancy, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Michael David Tyler Lee, 28, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Larry James Lawson, 34, of Richmond, two count Failure to Appear; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Matthew Edward Lee, 37, of Bronston, third-degree Criminal Mischief, second-degree Criminal Trespassing, Theft by Unlawful Taking (Anhydrous Ammonia).
- Maranda Marie Morris, 26, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- David Allen Letner, 36, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Christopher Lee Denney, 39, of Mt. Vernon, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Contained in Motor Vehicle; Disregarding Stop Sign; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; first offense Operating Motor Vehicle under the Influence of an Alcoholic Substance.
October 19
- Derek L. Perkins, 29, of Stanford, Failure to Appear, Receiving Stolen Property.
- Clarissa D. Mosley, 34, of Somerset, Registered Sex Offender School Restrictions.
- Alexander Helms, 23, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Mason Colby White, 34, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Ariana M. Young, 23, of Eubank, No Charges Specified.
