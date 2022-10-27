October 25
- Brook Ashely Farr, 25, of Eubank, Failure to Appear, Clinton Wade Bell, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Meranda Elizabeth Ashburn, 32, of Eubank, No Charges Specified.
- Penny Ann Akers, 54, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Dana Lynn Cummins, 33, of Eubank, two count Failure to Appear.
- Jason Duane Cummins, 45, of Eubank, two count Failure to Appear.
- Romeo Reye Garcia, 59, No Listed Address, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
- Matthew L. Williams, 29, of Somerset, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (Aggravating Circumstances).
October 26
- Jonathan Cody Lee Ward, 29, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Anthony Joshua Durham, 32, of Stanford, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Hunter D. Blake, 28, of Harrodsburg, Failure to Appear.
- Samantha Marie Matthews, 44, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
- Robert Earl Canada, 33, No Listed Address, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (First and Second Offense).
