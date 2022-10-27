October 26
- Jonathan Cody Lee Ward, 29, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Anthony Joshua Durham, 32, of Stanford, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Hunter D. Blake, 28, of Harrodsburg, Failure to Appear.
- Samantha Marie Matthews, 44, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
- Robert Earl Canada, 33, No Listed Address, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (First and Second Offense).
- Marlene C. McGill, 43, Mount Vernon, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Amy Nicole Foster, 34, of Monticello, third-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
- Jessica L. Stoll, 22, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Jeremy Martin Reynolds, 35, of Somerset; three count Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
October 27
- James I. Moore, 51, of Stanford, Failure to Appear; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offesne Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 oz.); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Rhonda L. McQueen, 55, of Lily, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
