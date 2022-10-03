September 30
- Kelvin Ray Elliot, 46, Bethelridge, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Nicholas A. Hansen, 38, South Portland, ME; first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; No Registration Plates; Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance; Menacing; first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); Reckless Driving; first-degree Wanton Endangerment-Police Officer.
- Gregory V. Roberts, 48, of McKinney, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Skyler Reed Hatfield, 18, of Nancy; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
October 1
- Robert David Spurlock, 37, of Somerset; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Mark Anthony Johnson, 40, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Sayard Tyra Nicole Lay, 26, of Stanford; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Bobby Dale Crump, 39, Clermon, Possession of Marijuana, first offense Prescription of a Controlled Substance not Properly Contained, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting, third-degree Burglary.
- Bryan A. Shelton, 39, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); No Lights on Bicycle.
October 2
- Jasinto Cotom Gonsalez, 37, of Somerset, first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol, first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, No Operators-Moped License.
- Katie Jo Cummins, 40, of Corbin, two counts of Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- David Allen Stephens, 35, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); third or greater offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Justin Marcus West, 38, of Manchester; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; two counts Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Robert William Stanley, 40, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
October 3rd
- Heather N. Coomer, 36, of Somerset, Violation Unknown, Failure to Appear.
- Kyle E. Perry, 29, of Science Hill, Possession of Marijuana; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Brandon Lee Puckett, 31, of Louisa, No Charges Specified.
- Andrew Dewayne Garlandios, 44, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Misdemeanor Offense).
- David A. Woodall, 25, of Somerset, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Judy Marie Hendrix, 42, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
