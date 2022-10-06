arrests

October 4

  • Shelby E. Hunt Burton, 30, of Somerset, of Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • William Lee Wesley, 40, of Science Hill, of Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • James Eric Molen, 33, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Chase M. Ashley, 20, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Matthew E. Sellers, 49, of Eubank, three count Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Johnette Elaine Porter, 35, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sbustance (Excludes Alcohol).
  • Brian Keith Stigler, 54, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).

October 5

  • Robert Oscar Stringer, 43, of Science Hill, Serving Bench Warrant for Court; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Jordan Lucas Mayfield, 35, of Science Hill, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).

