October 4
- Shelby E. Hunt Burton, 30, of Somerset, of Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- William Lee Wesley, 40, of Science Hill, of Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- James Eric Molen, 33, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Chase M. Ashley, 20, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Matthew E. Sellers, 49, of Eubank, three count Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Johnette Elaine Porter, 35, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sbustance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Brian Keith Stigler, 54, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
October 5
- Robert Oscar Stringer, 43, of Science Hill, Serving Bench Warrant for Court; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Jordan Lucas Mayfield, 35, of Science Hill, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
