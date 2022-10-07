October 5
- Shania Lynn Bowlin, 23, of Jamestown, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
- Hershel W. Adams, 33, of Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- April Victoria Renee Dykes-Ison, 32, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
October 6
- Amy M. Wells, 43, of Russell Springs, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public place, Resisting Arrest, third-degree Assault of a Police Officer or Probation Officer.
- Danny A. Richardson, 47, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
- Meranda Elizabeth Ashburn, 32, of Eubank, No Charges Specified.
