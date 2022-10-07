arrests

October 5

  • Shania Lynn Bowlin, 23, of Jamestown, Serving Parole Violation Warrant.
  • Hershel W. Adams, 33, of Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • April Victoria Renee Dykes-Ison, 32, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

October 6

  • Amy M. Wells, 43, of Russell Springs, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public place, Resisting Arrest, third-degree Assault of a Police Officer or Probation Officer.
  • Danny A. Richardson, 47, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.
  • Meranda Elizabeth Ashburn, 32, of Eubank, No Charges Specified.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you