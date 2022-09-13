arrests

September 8

  • Makaitlyn Michelle Mills, 19, of Danville, Improper Equipment; second offense Driving DUI on a Suspended License; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); second-degree Promoting Contraband; Tampering with Physical Evidence.
  • Keegan Isaiah Wright, 20, of Danville, Possession of Marijuana; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
  • Cody Ray Sears, 34, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Dillan Gage Shadoan, 22, of Ferguson, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Amber Nicole Hoskins, 28, of Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear.
  • Joshua Levi Hogue, 42, of Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Antonio Grate, 44, of Bronston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Emma Reason, 24, of Hickman, No Charges Specified.
  • Audra R. Harper, 22, of Fulton, No Charges Specified.
  • Nicole Anna Lindsey, 33, of Paducah, No Charges Specified.
  • Brittany N. Ford, 29, of Paducah, No Charges Specified.
  • Apelina Page Novetske, 18, of Salem, No Charges Specified.
  • Misty D. Hendrickson, 42, of Boaz, No Charges Specified.
  • Tracy K. Brant, 52, of New Concord, No Charges Specified.
  • Emily Ann Weston, 21, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).

September 9

  • Clinton Wade Bell, 32, of Science Hill, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
  • Steven Coy Thompson, 32, of Science Hill, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Michael Anthony Wilson, 36, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Keith Wayne Denney, 35, of Crab Orchard, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order’ Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Tony Butter Acey, 53, of Somerset, first offense Driving on DUI Suspended License, first offense Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, two counts of Failure to Appear.
  • Jennifer Goode, 38, of Junction City, first-degree Criminal Abuse, first-degree Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension.
  • Brian Eldridge, 48, of Bronston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • John Goode, 35, of Junction City, Incest, first-degree Rape of a Victim less than 12 Years of Age.
  • Richard K. Blanton, 36, of Nancy; fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence), Minor Injury.

September 10

  • Tammie Lynn Borel, 40, of Somerset, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
  • Jessee Jordan Burke, fourth degree-dating Violence, Assault (Minor Injury).

September 11

  • Keith A. Phelps, 56, of Monticello, Insufficient Head Lamps; Low Beam Head Lamp Intensity; High Beam Head Lamp Intensity; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; No Registration Failure to Wear Seat Belts; No Horn; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense Prescription of a Controlled Substance Not Properly Contained; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance.
  • Barbie Patricia Faye Schuitema, 33, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear.
  • Jon Ray Reynolds, 47, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
  • Scott W. Brumley, 24, of Somerset, Possession of Marijuana; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance; Failure to or Improper Signal.
  • Donavin C. Justice, 26, of Monticello; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
  • Michelle R. Atkinson, 49, of Monticello, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Lisa K. Claunch, 59, of Somerset, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified, first offense Prescription of a Controlled Substance, first offense Operation of a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, first offense Driving on DUI Suspended License.
  • Kenneth Lee Troxell, 35, of Burnside, first-degree Criminal Mischief.
  • Lacy Renee Ball, 29, of Somerset, first-degree Criminal Abuse-Child 12 or Under.
  • Miranda Caudill, 32, of Stanford, Failure to Appear.

September 12

  • William Ray Brown, 44, of Monticello, Rear License not Illuminated; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
  • Anita Pendygraft, 47, of Parkville, Harassing Communications, Falsely Reporting an Incident.
  • Keshia Jolee Jackson, 34, of Science Hill, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; first offense Driving on DUI Suspended License; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
  • Susan Ann Martinez, 43, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
  • Simeone E. Pruett, 36, of Science Hill, first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
  • Natasha Jane Boone, 36, of Lily, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
  • Sherry Lynn Ball, 34, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.

