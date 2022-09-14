September 12
- Joseph Hannibal Ross, 33, of Whitley City, three counts of Failure to Appear.
- James Lee Smith, 63, of Hustonville, fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury).
- Charles Shannon Bryant, 41, of Somerset; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); No Motorcycle Operator’s License; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates.
- Tiffany B. Cantrell, 28, of Nancy, Failure to Appear.
- Jeffrey V. Board, 58, of Waynesburg, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation); Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Drug paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Haden S. Young, 26, of Waynesburg, second-degree Assault, Failure to Appear, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, second-degree Discorderly Conduct, Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation.
- Jeremy R. Lamb, 41, of Stanford, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
September 13th
- David A. Woodall, 25, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Savannah Hope Sanders, 36, of Campbellsville, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Gary Lee Alverson, 39, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Codie-Michael Walker Wilson, 30, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater than or Equal to 2 Grams of Methamphetamine).
- Jacob R. Ratliff, 20, No Listed Address, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
