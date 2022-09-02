August 31
- Robert Lloyd Deary, 43, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Jerame Shane Marcum, 42, of Somerset, Possession of Stolen Mail.
- Kyle Edward Cook, 32, of Eubank; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater than or Equal to 2 Grams); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; first offense Prescription of a Controlled Substance not Properly Contained.
September 1
- Shawn Travis Crank, 42, of Crab Orchard, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Leslie A. Bryant, 54, of Crab Orchard; two counts of first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Operation on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; Tampering with Physical Evidence; License Plate not Legible.
- John Buell Carico, 55, of Cambridge City, Speeding 26 Miles Per Hour or More over Limit; first-degre Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); third-degree Assault on a Police Officer or Probation Officer; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater or Equal than 2 Grams); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Cocaine Greater than or Equal to 4 Grams); first offense, third-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); first-degree Wanton Endangerment; Reckless Driving.
- Gary Lee Voiles, 61, of London, first offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine Greater than or Equal to 2 Grams); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater than or Equal to 3 Grams); Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified).
- Eddie Lee Latham, 46, of Tateville, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Billy R. Watson, 61, of Stearns, No Charges Specified.
- Johnnie W. Hurt, second-degree Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
