September 16
- Scott Jacob Ward, 42, of Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear;
- Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Dustin Wesley Helton, 29, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking All Others.
- Savannah E. McKeehan, 36, of Waynesburge, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Michael Wayne Ping, 52, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Violet L. Collinsworth, 39, of Middlesboro, No Charges Specified.
- Durand Thomas Shelton, 34, of Nancy, first offense Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than 2 grams of Methamphetamine).
- Matthew Wayne Ballard, 45, of Lexington, first offense Driving on DUI Suspended License, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Steven Wayne Miller, 51, of Somerset, third-degree Assault (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad); Persistent Felony Offender I.
September 17
- Joshua Alan Jones, 34, of Burdine, Persistent Felony Offender II, second-degree Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, False Statement ID.
- Aaron Michael-Cody O’Connor, 34, of Burnside, third-degree Burglary, first-degree Criminal Mischief, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Joseph A. Vernatter, 29, of Somerset; Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, License to Be in Possession; Failure to Produce Insurance Card, second offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security,]; first offense Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Possession of a Marijuana; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle.
- Richard Charles Foreman, 51, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Resisting Arrest; second-degree Disorderly Conduct; first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
- Norman D. Decker, 45, of Tateville, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Jason Tyler Hill, 27, of Burnside, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Rhen Lee Hendrickson, 35, of Symsonia, third-degree Criminal Mischief; Theft by Unlawful Taking All Others; second-degree Escape; Persistent two counts of Felony Offender I; Operating Vehicle with Expired Operator’s License; License to Be in Possession; Resisting Arrest; first offense Failure to Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; first offense Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; Tampering with Physical Evidence; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Speeding 16 MPH Over Limit.
September 18
- James T. Cockrell, 44, of Science Hill, second-degree Assault-Domestic Violence.
- Melissa Ann Climenhaga, 37, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); three counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Distribution Shoplifting; third-degree Burglary.
- Cody Daniel Jacobs, 27, of Waynesburg, first-degree Wanton Endangerment.
- Alysha Lynn Hampton, 33, of Ferguson, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
September 19
- Jeffery D. Simpson, 62, of Stanford, Retaliating against Participant in Legal Process, third-degree Terroristic Threatening.
- Tyler Elie Pitman, 24, of Pikeville, five counts Failure to Appear; first-degree Bail Jumping; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Willie Eugene Dugger, 37, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Eddie Lee Latham, 47, of Tateville, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Parole Violation (For Technical Violation); second offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater or Equal to 2 Grams Methamphetamine).
- Sarah Rose Hackley, 23, of Stanford, first-degree Burglary.
- David Samuel Karter, 58, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
September 20
- Jacob Scott Reynolds, 23, of Somerset, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police, third-degree Criminal Mischief, first-degree Bail Jumping, three counts of Failure to Appear.
- Kevin Gene McFerron, 33, of Somerset; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Leeann V. Slaven, 22, of Monticello, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified, Theft By Unlawful Taking or Dispensation Shoplifting.
