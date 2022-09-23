September 21
- Tristin Randall Stephens, 23, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Riley Lee Rowland, 36, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Cody Allen Johnson, 34, of Russell Springs, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Jessica Page White, 23, of Stanford, first offense Driving DUI Suspended License (Aggravating Circumstances).
September 22nd
- James Curtis West, 44, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Hunter D. Blake, 28, of Harrodsburg, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin).
- James B. Wilcher, 37, of Crab Orchard, No Charges Specified.
- Aaron Nicholas Hawk, 25, of Nancy, fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury); first-degree Criminal Mischief; third-degree Terroristic Threatening; first-degree Wanton Endangerment; first-degree Burglary.
- Eric Wayne Hall, 35, of Bronston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Jessica Nicole Conley, 34, of Eubank, No Charges Specified.
- Ricky Floyd, 26, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Carlos C. Adams, 27, of Stanford, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
