September 24
- Brian K. Jones, 51, of Irvine, Failure to Appear.
- Joshua Wayne Reed, 38, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Donald Lee Montgomery, 80, of Lancaster, Failure to Appear.
- Kristopher D. Kean, 34, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Estle Goins, 23, of Parkers Lake, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- James Ronald Fuson, 48, of Parkers Lake, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; first-offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; Reckless Driving.
- Dylan James Burton, 36, of Nancy, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Edward Lee Weeks, 39, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Hannah Dezerae Melton, 21, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear; third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; third-degree Criminal Trespassing.
September 25
- James A. New, 49, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified).
- Kathleen Beth Long, of Somerset, third-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified, first-offense Prescription of a Controlled Substance not Properly Contained, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
- Christopher Allen Donofrio, 50, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Cody L. Yaste, 32, of Junction City, fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury).
- Derrick J. Polston, 35, of Bronston, Failure to Appear; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana; second offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); second-degree Criminal Trespassing.
- Jeremy Martin Reynolds, 35, of Somerset, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Tiffany Dawn Evans, 45, of Eubank, third-degree Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifiting, Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- James B. Johnson, 38, of Somerset, Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Violation Not Stated; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
September 26
David Shane Upchurch, 54, of Somerset, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required); License to Be in Possession; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No Registration Plates; first offense
