September 26
- David Shane Upchurch, 54, of Somerset, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required); License to Be in Possession; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; No Registration Plates; first offense
- Christopher Edward Jones, 31, of Burnside, Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Scott Dale Loveless, 55, of Science Hill, first-degree Bail Jumping, two counts Failure to Appear.
- Theo Thompson, 21, of Crab Orchard, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Sherry Lynn Ball, 34, of Somerset, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, second-degree Criminal Trespassing.
- Shawn Jack Gregory, 28, of Somerset, third-degree Terroristic Threatening; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); second-degree Disorderly Conduct, first and second offense Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
September 27
- Jonathan Matthew Durham, 35, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- William Hogue, 33, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.