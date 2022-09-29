September 27
- Jonathan Matthew Durham, 35, of Stanford, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- William Hogue, 33, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear.
- Michael Gene Britt, 37, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
September 28
- Caleb S. Childers, 26, of Junction City; Failure to Appear; second-degree Burglary; first-degree Assault (Domestic Violence); Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Joshua D. Hines, 29, of Eubank, Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assitance; fourth-degree Dating Violence (Assault), Minor Injury.
- Christen Marie Stull, 34, of Kings Mountain; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Eric Foster Blevins, 44, of Eubank; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees and Fines.
- Jimmy Lee Abbot, 39, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.
- Jerome Keith Phillips, 46, of Parksville, first-offense Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security; second-offense Driving on DUI or a Suspended License; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; second-degree Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol.
- Dwight Taylor Myles, 33, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
September 29
- Donald E. JR. Miller, 47, of Crab Orchard; second-degree Assault, Domestic Violence; Serving Bench Warrant for Court.
- Keith Vardell Jones, 21, of Somerset, third-degree Terroristic Threatening.
