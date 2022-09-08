September 6
- Michael Wayne Randolph, 67, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Amber Marie Owens, 35, of Burnside, first-degree Criminal Trespassing.
- Jonathon C. Price, 22, of Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence, Minor Injury.
- Aaron N. Ross, 30, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear.
- Taylor Nicole Ross, 27, of Eubank, two counts of Failure to Appear..
September 7
- Carla S. Buis, 45, of Whitley City, two counts of Failure to Appear.
- David Michael Hardwick, 63, of Somerset, second-degree Criminal Trespassing, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Tony L. Thacker, 27, of Somerset; Assault, fourth-degree Dating Violence (No Visible Injury).
- Derek Scott Mobley, 35, of Eubank, fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury).
- Lucas Brady Collins, 20, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Matthew Allen Cross, 28, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Mitchell Anthony Keeney, 63, Science Hill, three counts of Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Ryan E. Campbell, 33, of Bronston; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Madison Paige Decker, 22, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Courtney Raven Drury, 31, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
