September 6

  • Michael Wayne Randolph, 67, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Amber Marie Owens, 35, of Burnside, first-degree Criminal Trespassing.
  • Jonathon C. Price, 22, of Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; fourth-degree Assault (Domestic Violence, Minor Injury.
  • Aaron N. Ross, 30, No Listed Address, Failure to Appear.
  • Taylor Nicole Ross, 27, of Eubank, two counts of Failure to Appear..

September 7

  • Carla S. Buis, 45, of Whitley City, two counts of Failure to Appear.
  • David Michael Hardwick, 63, of Somerset, second-degree Criminal Trespassing, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Tony L. Thacker, 27, of Somerset; Assault, fourth-degree Dating Violence (No Visible Injury).
  • Derek Scott Mobley, 35, of Eubank, fourth-degree Assault (Minor Injury).
  • Lucas Brady Collins, 20, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Matthew Allen Cross, 28, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Mitchell Anthony Keeney, 63, Science Hill, three counts of Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Ryan E. Campbell, 33, of Bronston; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
  • Madison Paige Decker, 22, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Courtney Raven Drury, 31, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

