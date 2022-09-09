September 7
- Courtney Raven Drury, 31, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Matt C. Ellis, 33, of Stanford, Possession of Marijuana; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Opiates); first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified).
- Danny E. Cameron, 29, of Stanford; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines.
- Sarah Grace Taylor, 29, of Stanford, first offense, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified); first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Opiates); Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Possession of Marijuana.
- Timothy Wade Taylor, 31, of Stanford; Resisting Arrest; third-degree Escape; second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); Menacing; Failure to Appear.
September 8
- Makaitlyn Michelle Mills, 19, of Danville, Improper Equipment; second offense Driving DUI on a Suspended License; Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); second-degree Promoting Contraband; Tampering with Physical Evidence.
- Keegan Isaiah Wright, 20, of Danville, Possession of Marijuana; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Cody Ray Sears, 34, of Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Dillan Gage Shadoan, 22, of Ferguson, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Amber Nicole Hoskins, 28, of Crab Orchard, Failure to Appear.
