July 13

• Richard K. Gearhart, 41, of Norwood, Oh., No Charges Specified.

• Jacob Adams, 28, Burnside, No Charges Specified.

July 14

• Michael Wilson, 36, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (On Foot); Receiving Stolen Property (Under $10,000).

• Ronald Eugene Coleman, 43, No Residency Specified, No Charges Specified.

• Misty Doylena Ison, 51, of Isom, Theft or Unlawful Taking, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Drug Paraphernalia; Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

• April Dawn Meade, 46, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

July 15

• Karen Michelle Burton, 48, of Somerset, Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine); Trafficking In Controlled Substance (Less than 2 grams of Methamphetamine); first-degree Promoting Contraband; Tampering with Physical Evidence.

• Stephen Glenn Cauley, 61, of Science Hill, No Charges Specified.

• Michael L. Welcher, 28, Hustonville, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order.

• Ashely Lynn Savage, 34, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.

July 16

• Edward Lee Decker, 28, of Somerset, Receiving Stolen Property (Less than $10,000); Possession of a Firearm by a Felon; Parole Violation.

• Jassen S. Preston, 40, of Somerset, Failure to Appear (Citation for Misdemeanor); Failure to Appear.

• Curtis Ray Matthews, 37, of Bronston, Failure to Appear.

• Becky Lynn Pounders, 46, of Somerset, Failure to Appear (Citation for Misdemeanor).

• Kevin Granville, 63, of Stanford, second-degree Manslaughter.

July 17

• Edmar Santiago Hernandez-Gomez, 28, of Somerset, No Operator's License (Moped); Leaving Scene of Accident, Failure to Render Aid; first-degree Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence; first-degree Wanton Endangerment; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Failure to Use Child Restraint Device in Vehicle.

• Johnny L. Meece, 48, Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (First and Second Offense); Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

• Jeffery K. Alexander, 56, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.

• David Derrick Lewis, 42, of Somerset, Failure to Appear.

July 18

• Kevin Joseph Mink, 35, of Mount Vernon, Probation Violation (for Felony Offense).

• Tammie Lynn Borel, 40, of Somerset, Public Intoxication - Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

• Johnnie W. Hurt, 44, of Stanford, second-degree Assault - Domestic Violence, first-degree Strangulation, first-degree Felony Offender.

• Paul James Pitman, 47, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation of Misdemeanor.

• Randolph David Rowe, 51, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.

• James Edward Mumea, 45, of Somerset, fourth-degree Assault (Domestic), Third Assault or Subsequent Assault in Last Five Years; third-degree Terroristic Threatening; Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

• Rosalee Maria Davis, 32, of Burnside, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

• Jessica L. Saunders, 27, of Shepardsville, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).

July 19

• Tonya Marie Ahlbrand, 47, of Nancy; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.

• Anthony J. Ahlbrand, 50, of Nancy; two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, Failure to Appear.

• Mary K. Darnell, 21, of Somerset, two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order, Failure to Appear.

