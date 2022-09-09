September 8
- Joshua Levi Hogue, 42, of Eubank, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Antonio Grate, 44, of Bronston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Emma Reason, 24, of Hickman, No Charges Specified.
- Audra R. Harper, 22, of Fulton, No Charges Specified.
- Nicole Anna Lindsey, 33, of Paducah, No Charges Specified.
- Brittany N. Ford, 29, of Paducah, No Charges Specified.
- Apelina Paige Novetske, 18, of Salem, Ky., No Charges Specified.
- Misty D. Hendrickson, 42, of Boaz, No Charges Specified.
- Tracy Kay Brant, 52, of New Concord, Ky., No Charges Specified.
- Emily Ann Weston, 21, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).
September 9
- Clinton Wade Bell, 32, of Science Hill, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, first offense (Methamphetamine).
- Jeanie Lynne McLaughlin, 66, of Marlinton, W.V., Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
- Steven Coy Thompson, 32, of Science Hill, Parole Violation (for Technical Violation).
- Michael Anthony Wilson, 36, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Keith Wayne Denney, 35, of Crab Orchard, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Jennifer Marie Stacy, 46, of Russell Springs, Failure to Appear.
