PCSO announced that Danelle N. Powell has been arrested in the disappearance and murder of LeeAnna Brumley. Brumley has been missing since May.
Powell has been charged with one count of Murder.
As part of a Thursday press conference, lead investigator Detective Lt. Bobby Jones stated that Brumley had been staying at the residence of Gerald Avalon Hendricks. Hendricks is currently incarcerated under Rape and Kidnapping charges that are unrelated to this case.
Previously, PCSO announced they were seeking Corky L. Hendricks, a relative of Gerald Avalon Hendricks, in connection with Brumley’s disappearance.
Detective Jones stated the case will be taken to the Pulaski County Grand Jury to seek indictments on both Hendricks men as well as Powell.
PCSO did not publicly state a motive for the murder.
The Commonwealth Journal will have more information in Friday’s edition.
