November 29th

  • Tonya Lee Hollis, 44, of Somerset, Local Violation Codes 80000-80999.
  • Briana P. Keating, 29, of Mount Vernon, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
  • Timothy J. Kidd, 37, of Waynesburg; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Joshua Charles Wren, 38, of Junction City, two count Receiving Stolen Property Between $1,000 and $10,000.
  • Sherry L. Spencer, 45, of Hazard, No Charges Specified.
  • Kenneth Darrell Gay, 44, of Hazard, No Charges Specified.
  • Tony Clay Dick, 26, of Somerset, first-degree Criminal Trespassing.

November 30th

  • Michael Shane Mills, 50, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
  • Micheal Lee Turpin, 38, of Hustonville, Terrorism, third-degree Terroristic Threatening.
  • Lura Wenona Simpson, 49, of Stanford; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
  • Hannah Dezerae Melton, 21, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
  • Nicholas S. Coffey, 42, of Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
  • Edward Thomas Jolly, 41, of Kings Mountain, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).

