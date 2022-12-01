November 29th
- Tonya Lee Hollis, 44, of Somerset, Local Violation Codes 80000-80999.
- Briana P. Keating, 29, of Mount Vernon, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order.
- Timothy J. Kidd, 37, of Waynesburg; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Joshua Charles Wren, 38, of Junction City, two count Receiving Stolen Property Between $1,000 and $10,000.
- Sherry L. Spencer, 45, of Hazard, No Charges Specified.
- Kenneth Darrell Gay, 44, of Hazard, No Charges Specified.
- Tony Clay Dick, 26, of Somerset, first-degree Criminal Trespassing.
November 30th
- Michael Shane Mills, 50, of Somerset, No Charges Specified.
- Micheal Lee Turpin, 38, of Hustonville, Terrorism, third-degree Terroristic Threatening.
- Lura Wenona Simpson, 49, of Stanford; first offense, first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
- Hannah Dezerae Melton, 21, of Somerset; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor.
- Nicholas S. Coffey, 42, of Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation).
- Edward Thomas Jolly, 41, of Kings Mountain, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation).
