Two area individuals were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges following a traffic stop by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Michael W. Randolph, 65, of South Main Street in Somerset, and Leshawnda E. Dumphord, 34, of Billy Bertram Road, Monticello, were taken into custody and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
At 1:07 a.m. on June 24, Deputy Steven Alexander made a traffic stop on the vehicle containing the suspects, following which deputies noticed that narcotics were in the vehicle, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department. Somerset Police Officer Tim Miller and his K-9 unit Bravo were requested and arrived at the scene, and Bravo altered the deputies as to the possibility of narcotics in the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the location of a small baggie of a white powdery substance and a handgun, according to the sheriff's office, which said that deputies also located a handgun in the front of the vehicle between the passenger seat and the console.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies seized the suspected narcotics, firearm, and $3,382 in cash. The gun, cash and drug related items located were locked in the property room at the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. Drug evidence will be sent to the crime lab for identification of the controlled substance.
Both Randolph and Dumphord were charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, first offense (drug unspecified) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Sheriff Greg Speck asked that anyone with any information about drug activity or any crime to contact the sherifff's office at 606-678-5145, or leave a tip on the webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/. A person with information can remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.