A Monticello man has been charged in connection with a downtown fire last week in that community.
Joey Wayne Hall, 45, was taken into custody by Monticello Police Department's Lt. Josh Asberry on a Wayne County District Court warrant on Sunday morning and charged with two counts of first-degree Arson, according to Monticello Police.
The arrest was made in connection with the incident early last Friday morning, in which a large structure fire devastated the historic Bill Wray building, adjacent to the Wayne County Courthouse on North Main Street in Monticello.
The fire was reported around 3 a.m., from a resident of the adjacent apartment complex behind the building, where four to six families were temporarily displaced and one person taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening medical condition.
The Monticello Fire Department reported that the fire was controlled in a matter of minutes, and firefighters from the Monticello, Albany and Susie departments battled the fire until it was eventually extinguished.
The building itself was vacant and has been left totally devastated. Monticello Mayor Tracie Sexton said the remaining structure will likely have to be demolished. Monticello Police said adjacent structures were also seriously damaged, including the courthouse.
Hall was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center, according to Monticello Police, which stated that the investigation is ongoing and is a collaborative effort of the Monticello Police Department, Monticello Fire Department, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Attorney’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Numerous individuals and businesses have provided invaluable assistance thus far in this investigation and their help is greatly appreciated, stated the Monticello Police Department in their Monday Facebook post on the arrest.
