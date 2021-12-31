One of the many facets of autism is that those on the spectrum are often preternaturally gifted in some way, particularly in the sciences or the arts.
Braelyn Conley of Somerset is an example of this. Ask her mother, Aubrey, to talk about how Braelyn’s autism — a condition that typically revolves around difficulties in communication abilities — expresses itself, and she wastes no time talking about her daughter’s love of the arts. Music, for instance:
“It’s amazing some of the things she does,” said Aubrey. “She talks a lot but it’s more non-functional. She doesn’t really talk, have a conversation with anybody or anything like that. Her wants and needs are very hard for her to communicate, a lot of repeating things. She’ll blurt out songs, though. They make sense to what she’s (saying). You say something, she’ll sing a song to you.
“Like Christmas songs, she memorizes very well; (for example,) ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas,’” she added. “I listen to country music and I wouldn’t think she would know (the songs). She’ll randomly start singing songs that she’s heard on the radio. She hums along to everything and has a beat.”
Or if not just music, then also visual art:
“She loves drawing. She loves ‘My Little Pony,’ and draws them all the time,” said Aubrey of Braelyn. “Things that she watches on YouTube, she’ll draw without even looking at it. The detail is amazing.”
Certainly, as her mother put it, 7-year-old Braelyn, a Pulaski Elementary School student, is “very motivated by music and art.” And when a parent is trying to communicate with a child who struggles communicating back, having those sorts of outlets to bridge the gap can be crucial — and offer Braelyn opportunities she might not otherwise have.
Aubrey has a degree in Early Childhood Education, and has worked with numerous children like Braelyn over the years, so when her daughter first started displaying certain signs that something was out of the ordinary with her reactions to the world around her, Aubrey had an idea what was going on.
“I knew at 18 months that she wasn’t doing things that she was supposed to be doing, but she was also doing things that a normal 18-month-old shouldn’t be doing,” said Aubrey. “Like (Braelyn was) saying the names of all the dinosaurs, those are hard words, but yet she wasn’t calling me ‘Mommy.’ Her pacifier and her blanket, she wasn’t calling them anything. We were always calling them something, and usually that’s something they pick up first. She knew all the letters (of the alphabet) at 2 years old, and I never taught her those. The things that she wasn’t doing that I knew she should be doing were eye contact, and she wasn’t responding to her name, and she wasn’t waving ‘hi’ or ‘bye’ and calling me ‘Mommy’ or anything.’”
Aubrey knew what to look for, but Braelyn’s doctor wasn’t seeing it; “He said, ‘She’s not autistic, she’s very social.’ I said, ‘Yeah, but she’s not doing this and this and this,’” said Aubrey. “So I started (getting help) myself. I would call the doctor, ‘I need this referral, and I need it to say this.’”
One resource Aubrey found to help nurture Braelyn’s artistic side was Britani Shoemaker, who operates Pep & Pizzazz dance studio in Somerset. Braelyn started taking rhythm classes that help special needs children at about 3 years old — the classes combine rythm and dance with evidence-based principles from forms of therapy such as occupational, speech and physical, explained Shoemaker — and it allowed a physical means of expression for Braelyn — “They did a dance at the Heart Walk (event) and she would do a recital,” said Aubrey. “This was the first year I put her in a tap and jazz (dance) class that she would do with other kids.”
Maybe the biggest event on the Pep & Pizzazz calendar each year, however, is a performance of the holiday classic, “The Nutcracker.” It was something Braelyn was interested in doing, but dance routines with other dancers call for conformity and precision, and Braelyn “wanted to do her own thing with the music,” said Aubrey. So Shoemaker created a special part for Braelyn to participate, and did it with her — the two of them dressing like mice and running across the stage in the presence of the Mouse King.
“I absolutely love having Braelyn in my class!” said Shoemaker. “She has loved music and movement as long as I’ve known her. It has been so fun to see her learn and grow over the years!
“She was fantastic (in “The Nutcracker”),” she added. “My goal has always been to find the way (in class and performances) for Braelyn to be involved so that she can be successful. She always exceeds my expectations!”
Shoemaker said that when teaching special needs students, she draws from her own experience as an elementary school teacher, and the Rhytym Works certification presents the skills to the student in a way that is achievable for them.
“Our classes at Pep & Pizzazz are very structured and orderly which makes them a good fit for students of all ability levels,” she said. “Visual cues and teaching aids really seem to be effective, as well as repetition and putting the skills to music — so they can practice in a fun way! Success is important! So we always start where the child can be successful and then build from there!”
While many of Braelyn’s movements carry the beauty of art, others carry harm and negativity. Aubrey said that her daughter is currently going through behavioral issues involving frustration, as well as trouble sleeping.
“Out of nowhere, she gets frustrated. I don’t the trigger, but she will start screaming and banging her chin,” said Aubrey. “She has made the skin come off, and has bruises on top of her hands and wrists where she hits them all the time.
“We were at Bear Wallow Farm for the Christmas (event). We were fine, getting ready to leave. We were in the store, and she just lost it,” added Aubrey. “She’s getting bigger and I can’t control her. She’s so strong. It’s almost like when she’s in that mode, she’s possessed. You can’t do anything for her; it’s just a totally different child.”
Most of the time, Braelyn in “very loving” but in her own way, on her own time; “You know she means it, because she only (expresses) it when she wants to,” said Aubrey. “She can be so funny too. Just random stuff that she does, just brilliant, out of the blue. She amazes us every day.”
Aubrey is continuing to try to help her daughter control the darker side of her autistic experience, including getting a therapy dog to help ease the fury of Braelyn’s fits. “I just want it to interfere with those meltdowns,” she said. “I’ve already started taking (the dog) to her when she starts screaming. ... She stops, but (it’s tiring) having to follow her everywhere with this dog. I’m hoping it will be a good thing.”
From her own experiences, both learned in books and in real life, Aubrey understands the needs of children on the spectrum — and understands what parents need to do if they have any uncertainties about their own child.
“Any questions at all, get them evaluated, just to know, yea or nay,” she said. “Give yourself some peace of mind, and get started early. Don’t put it off. A lot of parents just don’t know what to do, and it’s so hard.”
