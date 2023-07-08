Get your tickets now for Somerset’s first Shakespeare in the Park experience. Flashback Theater Co. (FbTC) will present William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, adapted by Steve Cleberg, July 20-22, 2023 at the Joe Ford Amphitheater in Rocky Hollow Park, located at 142 S. Central Ave., Somerset, Ky., 42501.
As You Like It runs 3 live performances on July 20, 21, and 22 at 7:30 p.m. Pay-what-you-can tickets can be purchased beginning June 20, 2023 at www.flashbacktheater.co/events/as-you-like-it/
As You Like It follows Rosalind as she flees persecution in her uncle’s court, accompanied by her cousin, Celia, to find safety in the Forest of Arden. Instead they encounter mistaken identities, enchanting locals, and eventually, love.
Bringing Shakespeare to a Somerset stage has been a long term goal for Flashback Theater’s Producing Artistic Director, Sommer Schoch. “We have had actors itching to tackle Shakespeare for years, but we are only now seeing the depth and breadth of talent to be able to accomplish a full length Shakespearean work,” she explains.
Somerset Community College’s Theatre & Film department has previously produced a pared down “12-chair Shakespeare” version of Midsummer and an evening or two of selected scenes from Shakespeare’s work, but this is the first professional Shakespeare production produced and performed locally in Somerset.
Adapted by former SCC professor Steve Cleberg in conjunction with Amber Frangos (director of As You Like It), the pair have made revisions to the script that remove some of the repetition and focus entirely on the action of the plot.
And the plot of As You Like It has all the hallmarks of a Shakespearean comedy: women dressing as men, long lost love, a family feud, and ultimately: a satisfying ending. Add to that the outdoor venue of Rocky Hollow Park and audiences can expect an evening in a relaxing environment with excellent entertainment.
“It’s truly a celebration of how far Somerset’s talent pool has grown over the last decade,” says Schoch. “Our first production had a cast of two in 2015 ... and that was difficult to cast!”
The cast of As You Like It includes both new and veteran Flashback performers: Bailey Patterson stars as Rosalind opposite Tyler Fish as Orlando. Rylee Moore plays Celia, Rosalind’s cousin and best friend. Brian Herrmann will lighten the stage as the clown, Touchstone, opposite Alexia Van Noy as shepherdess, Audrey. Dr. David Eads makes his second appearance on Flashback stages this season as Duke Frederick and the Vicar.
Making their Flashback Theater debuts are: Kyle Bell as Oliver and Aimens, Caitlyn Williams as Sylvius and The Duke, Jazzlyn Threlkeld as Phebe and Corin. Michele Hinton rounds out the debut actors as the wandering musician (and sometimes narrator), Dennis.
As You Like It has a run time of around 2 hours and is suitable for all ages.This event is pay what you can, tickets will go on sale June 20, 2023. Season Ticket Holders will be contacted during the first week of ticket sales to make their reservation.
Dates and Times
Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Please bring your own seating. This event is an outdoor event and will be subject to weather. If a cancellation occurs due to weather, you can present your ticket for any following performance and it will be honored. Alternatively, you can request your ticket to be converted to a donation or refunded by calling the box office during regular box office hours.
Ticket Prices
Pay what you can, or choose a suggested ticket price:
$20 — Our tickets typically cost $20 to cover our regular production costs.
$15 — This is the typical price of a student ticket for a Flashback production.
$5 — A $5 donation is often suggested for Flashback improv events.
Tickets may be purchased online (www.flashbacktheater.co/events), in person at 400 East Mt. Vernon St, Somerset, KY 42501, Tuesday through Friday 11-5, or be reserved in advance by calling the box office at (888) 394-FbTC. Advance ticket sales end online 2 hours prior to showtime. We accept all major credit cards. Exchanges may be made at no cost up to 24 hours prior to the ticketed performance by calling the box office.
Junior Cast Performances
Pairing with the SomerStage production is the return of a Junior Cast. FbTC’s junior cast program allows young actors to have an opportunity to observe and work with the adult cast on blocking, character work, and how the rehearsal process works in the professional theater world. The Junior Cast will have three performances in a tour-style around area parks, including: Rocky Hollow Park, Eubank Park, and Cole Park. The Junior cast includes: Jaycee Daulton, Maddie Baxley, Noah Tomlinson, Aryanna Lamoree, Crowe Drake, Caitlyn Williams, Shelby Holmes, Taylor Cowles, and Ciera Thomas.
This event is an outdoor event and will be subject to weather. If a cancellation occurs due to weather, you can present your ticket for any following performance and it will be honored. Alternatively, you can request your ticket to be converted to a donation or refunded by calling the box office during regular box office hours.
Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at Rocky Hollow Park
Saturday, July 22 at 2 p.m. at Eubank Park in Eubank, Ky.
Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m. at Cole Park in Burnside, Ky.
FbTC is thankful for all sponsors and would like to recognize 2022-23 Spotlight Sponsors: Applied Behavioral Advancements, City of Somerset, M&W Printing, Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet and Footlight Sponsors: David Daring Rentals, Kinetic by Windstream, United Cumberland Bank, T. Ronald Kidd Trust, Fireborn Energy, and HealthMarkets for their continued support of FbTC’s production of theater that speaks to the soul. As You Like It is brought to you by Title Sponsor: Don Franklin Family of Dealerships, Artist Sponsors: Pulaski County Government, LC Tourism, EHA CPAs, and Mindsight Behavioral Group
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.