A woman accused of aiming a gun at Somerset optometrist has a trial date set for November.
Love Leann Phelps, 48, of Somerset, had a court appearance Thursday in Pulaski County Circuit Court in which Judge Eddy Montgomery set a tentative trial date for November 13.
The date is “tentative” due to the judge also ordering Phelps to undergo a mental health evaluation at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC).
However, KCPC currently has a backlog of evaluation cases, so much so that Louisville new outlets reported in January that it was at least a year-long wait for Louisville-area defendants to be seen.
As such, Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton called the November trial date “optimistic.”
Phelps also has a pretrial hearing scheduled for October 5. She is currently lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Phelps has been charged with Attempted Murder, first-degree Burglary, four counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Receiving Stolen Property between $1,000 and $10,000 and Resisting Arrest.
She is accused of having entered the office of Eye Health of Somerset on Parker’s Mill Way on January 5 armed with a gun.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, an employee of the office called 911 stating that a suspect was threatening a doctor there.
The suspect had demanded to speak with an optometrist working there, who came out to to the front area to meet with her.
“Phelps became irate, threatening to kill the doctor and trying to convince the doctor to go into a separate room with her,” a PCSO press release stated.
“… Phelps removed her pistol from the holster and pointed the weapon in the direction of individuals in the business. [Those] individuals fled the building in fear.”
Sheriff Bobby Jones, who was responding to the scene, observed a woman and vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle in the area close to the business and conducted a traffic stop.
Jones asked the driver of the vehicle – later identified as Phelps – whether she was armed with a weapon, and the Sheriff stated Phelps showed him a pistol which she refused to turn over to him.
“Sheriff Jones was able to remove the weapon from Phelps and place her into custody,” according to the PCSO press release.
During the course of the investigation, PCSO discovered the van Phelps was driving was stolen from the Pulaski County Funeral Home, PCSO stated.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
